Tiger Shroff’s inspirational poem will melt your heart, sister Krishna says he wrote it when only 16. See pic

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:41 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff’s smooth dance moves have earned him the compliment of “poetry in motion”, but did you know that the star has also dabbled with actual poetry as well? His sister Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram story to share a poem that he wrote at the age of 16. “Your words hold so much power, choose them wisely,” she captioned it.

In the poem, titled What Do I Want?, Tiger expresses his desire to be “an athlete as never before”, and “to be able to fly” and “leap high”. He then goes on to say that though this is a “wild” dream of his, what he really wants is to be able to help those in need.

Here is the full text of the poem:

What do I want?

I think about that every day

I know that every day

I wish for that every day

To be the best

An athlete as never before

A man unforgettable

To be able to fly

To be able to leap high

My dreams are wild

I know

But what I want

Is for others to know

I am there to help

My friends

The world.

Tiger Shroff wrote a poem, ‘What Do I Want?’, at the age of 16.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The film was a smash hit and crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office in India.

Currently, Tiger is in Serbia to shoot for the climax sequence of the next installment of the popular Baaghi franchise – Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action-thriller will see the star reunite with his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier this week, a picture shared by Tiger from the sets of Baaghi 3 in Serbia took the internet by storm. “...And I thought the prequel was challenging...ok round 2 lets go! #baaghi3 #climax,” he captioned the click.

Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.

