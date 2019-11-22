Tiger Shroff’s inspirational poem will melt your heart, sister Krishna says he wrote it when only 16. See pic
Krishna Shroff gave fans a glimpse of brother Tiger Shroff’s poetic side, as she shared a poem written by him, aged only 16. The poem was titled ‘What Do I Want?’bollywood Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:41 IST
Actor Tiger Shroff’s smooth dance moves have earned him the compliment of “poetry in motion”, but did you know that the star has also dabbled with actual poetry as well? His sister Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram story to share a poem that he wrote at the age of 16. “Your words hold so much power, choose them wisely,” she captioned it.
In the poem, titled What Do I Want?, Tiger expresses his desire to be “an athlete as never before”, and “to be able to fly” and “leap high”. He then goes on to say that though this is a “wild” dream of his, what he really wants is to be able to help those in need.
Here is the full text of the poem:
What do I want?
I think about that every day
I know that every day
I wish for that every day
To be the best
An athlete as never before
A man unforgettable
To be able to fly
To be able to leap high
My dreams are wild
I know
But what I want
Is for others to know
I am there to help
My friends
The world.
On the work front, Tiger was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s War, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The film was a smash hit and crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the box office in India.
Currently, Tiger is in Serbia to shoot for the climax sequence of the next installment of the popular Baaghi franchise – Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the action-thriller will see the star reunite with his Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor.
Earlier this week, a picture shared by Tiger from the sets of Baaghi 3 in Serbia took the internet by storm. “...And I thought the prequel was challenging...ok round 2 lets go! #baaghi3 #climax,” he captioned the click.
Baaghi 3 is scheduled to release on March 6, 2020.
