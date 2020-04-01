Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha shares a warm pic of him and sister Krishna from self-isolation: ‘Loves of my life’

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 08:22 IST

Ayesha Shroff on Tuesday shared a warm picture of her children, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna. The family is in self-isolation at the their Mumbai home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Tiger’s father, actor Jackie Shroff, is away from the family at their second home near Pune.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “The loves of my life God bless you my babies @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff.” The picture got many responses. One user said “Gorgeous babies oh and i love the Daadi and muchi” while another said “The best”. Krishna’s boyfriend Eban Hymes dropped folded hands emojis.

Bollywood stars have been trying different things to stay fit during lockdown. Tiger has taken to playing football inside his home.

Unable to hit the gym during to the lockdown, he shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen playing football in the drawing room and working out on the terrace on a breezy evening. He is barebodied in track pants, giving fans a peek at his abs that are still toned.

“My mom never let us play in the house when we were kids, guess this time she has no choice,” he wrote a witty caption.

Tiger has been waiting to get back to his workout routine, which is evident from his social media posts. A few days ago he shared a picture of himself and wrote: “Ek tha Tiger jo shape me tha...” It seems the actor is finally happy to have resumed his workout.

His sister Krishna may not be in films, but she is a celebrity no less with a dedicated fan following on Instagram. Few days back, she posted a video of herself sunbathing in a two-piece bikini in her balcony.

Krishna took to her Instagram, where she posted two videos of herself in a stunning black bikini. In the first video, she is seen balancing her body on boyfriend Eban. In another clip, she is seen sunbathing on her balcony.

(With IANS inputs)

