Tiger Shroff to shift into lavish 9-bedroom apartment with family by April, mother Ayesha supervising interiors: report

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 09:19 IST

Actor Tiger Shroff, who had bought a plush, 8-bedroom flat in Khar, Mumbai, will most likely shift to the new abode in April. Tiger will move in with his parents, a Spotboye report claimed. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff will reportedly help in decorating and setting up the house that will house a gym as well.

An earlier report in Mumbai Mirrror quoted a source as saying, “Tiger had been hunting for an ideal property for a while now and was really excited when he came across this one. The deal came through earlier this month and his family is extremely happy about Tiger’s latest investment. John Abraham’s interior designer brother Alan will be decorating the place as Tiger had really liked his work in John’s house. He wants to keep his space contemporary yet minimalistic and will be dedicating considerable space in his new pad to a gym.” Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, will help set up the new pad.

Last seen in Sidharth Anand’s War alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, Tiger is currently working on the third film of his hit action franchise, Baaghi. War was a hit at the ticket windows, crossing Rs 300 crore. Reacting to the box office success, Tiger had said, “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”

Ahmad Khan, who directed Baaghi 2, will also direct Baaghi 3 that is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While Tiger has led all Baaghi films, Shraddha Kapoor was part of the first one and returns for the third movie. Baaghi 2 had Disha Patani as the female lead.

