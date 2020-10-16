Top 5 entertainment news: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira warns trolls, Taish team breaks down trailer

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:04 IST

Taish trailer breakdown: Bejoy Nambiar, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Shaikh explain their slick thriller

The makers of upcoming Zee5 original web series/feature film, Taish, revealed its first trailer on Thursday. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar of Shaitaan and Wazir fame, the thriller stars Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Shaikh. We sat down (in our respective homes over a Zoom call) with the team to break down the slick new trailer, the characters, the references, the mood and the rage that made the film.

Read the full story here

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira warns trolls leaving hateful comments on her mental health posts: ‘I will restrict your access’

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, recently opened up about her struggle with clinical depression with the intention of starting a conversation on mental health. While many appreciated her for speaking up, there were some who wrote nasty comments. Taking to Instagram stories, she revealed how she will deal with hateful comments henceforth.

Read the full story here

Neetu Kapoor reacts as Alia Bhatt takes a dig at unkind people with a new photo and a witty caption

Alia Bhatt, who was trolled in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has posted an unassuming Instagram picture with a witty caption about missing the days when ‘people were kind’. Neetu Kapoor left a sweet comment on the photo.

Read the full story here

Also read | Suhana Khan borrows dress from mom Gauri Khan’s personal wardrobe for new photoshoot

Anupam Kher calls out Karan Johar’s Dharma for not tagging him in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai post: ‘I was in the film too’

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to message Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions after they tweeted about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completing 22 years. The handle tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan and Apoorv Mehta in the post. The film had SRK, Kajol and Rani in the lead and was the debut of Karan. Anupam, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri also played significant roles in the film, which went on to become a blockbuster.

Read the full story here

Anil Kapoor recounts his 10-year struggle with Achilles’ tendon, triumph: ‘Doctors told me surgery was my only option’

Actor Anil Kapoor’s transformational videos on Instagram all through the lockdown have served as an inspiration to many. Those who have seen the actor from his heydays know that he was always trim. But it is only in his 60s that he has a muscular body. Wait till to listen to story of what he was up against in his journey to a superbly fit body. The actor has revealed how he struggled with Achilles tendon for the last 10 years and has now overcome it.

Read the full story here

Follow @htshowbiz for more