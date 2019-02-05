Total Dhamaal song Mungda: A svelte Sonakshi Sinha reinvents Helen classic with mixed result, watch video

Mungda, the way Helen did it, was a deliciously sultry number that had a charm all its own. Thanks to Bollywood’s love for retreading old songs, Helen’s memorable Lavani number is now a part of Total Dhamaal with Sonakshi Sinha doing the honours and Ajay Devgn putting in an itsy-bitsy appearance.

In itself, Mungda makes for a fun enough watch but is not a patch on the original. Sonakshi, dressed in a glittery golden dress, dances to Gourov and Roshin’s music. Jyotica Tangri, Shaan and Subhro Ganguly have lent their voices to the new version with Kunwar Juneja writing the lyrics. The original 70s Inkaar song was sung by Usha Mangeshkar.

This is the second song from Total Dhamaal that has been dropped. The first was also a remix -- titled Paisa Yeh Paisa, it was a revamped version of Kishore Kumar number that had been sung by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly and Arpita Chakraborty.

Talking about Mungda earlier to Mumbai Mirror, Sonakshi had said that she has not even tried to copy Helen. “Helen aunty’s grace and charm are unmatched and it would be foolish to even try to copy her. Our version is a dance number with spruced-up music, lots of choreography and it’s nothing like the original song.” About dancing with Ajay, Sonkshi had said, “Since this was a dance number, I got the chance to pull Ajay’s leg as he hates dancing but it is always a pleasure working with him,” Sonakshi said.

Total Dhamaal is third installment of successful franchise Dhamaal, which originally starred Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Riteish Deshmukh. They have been joined by Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor and Boman Irani in the present iteration.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 11:44 IST