Twinkle Khanna after JNU campus violence: ‘India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students’

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 10:39 IST

A day after violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna shared a headline about the ongoing protests and their aftermath in India against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and wrote, “India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests, more strikes, more people on the street. This headline says it all.”

Thousands registered their protest across India after a masked mob attacked students and teachers in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

Twinkle often voices her opinions on social media, a fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commented on while giving an interview to her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In an answer to Akshay’s question if he follows people on Twitter, the PM had replied, “Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka Twitter dekhta hoon. Kabhi Kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikaalti hai Twitter pe, toh uske kaaran aapke parivaarik jeevan mein badi shaanti rehti hogi. Unka pura gussa mujpe nikal jaata hoga, isliye aapko araam rehta hoga. Toh is prakaar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon. (I look at your Twitter and Twinkle Khanna ji’s Twitter too. Sometimes I feel since she vents all her anger on me on Twitter, your domestic life must be peaceful. So this is how I have been of use to you.)”

After the official handle of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted out PM Modi’s remark, she had replied, “I have a rather positive way of looking at this-Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :).”