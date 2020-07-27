Twinkle Khanna embroiders a Frida Kahlo portrait, says she can still hear her grandma’s voice ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work’

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna has shared a glimpse of her embroidery session and the final product is proof the actor- turned-writer is quite good at it. She shared a video of her doing embroidery on Instagram and mentioned that it was her grandmother Betty Kapadia who had passed on the technique to her.

Twinkle drew a sketch of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo with a pencil and then did back stich embroidery to define outline. Sharing a video and a picture of the process, Twinkle wrote, “While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work.’”

A close friend of hers commented on the post, “Your nani would be so happy to see u do this! Loved her passion for craft...her crochet bags are too funky.” The writer replied to her, “I was thinking about you this evening. I got her things over today and now I have at least 100 balls of wool and over 20 crochet needles. When things get better come and take a whole load.”

Betty died in December last year. She was 80. Twinkle had once shared an old picture with her on Instagram and it shows the two of them busy knitting side by side.

Twinkle had shared a post in her granny’s memory on Eid in May. She wrote on Instagram, “We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak.”

Actor Kajol is also known for her love for knitting and crochet. She had once said on The Kapil Sharma Show, “I love knitting stuff for my family, especially the crochet knit. I had made blankets and T-shirts for my children Nysa and Yug in their childhood. I have also made two T-shirts for Ajay and a long jacket for my sister (Tanisha) as well.”

