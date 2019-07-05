Twinkle Khanna realises her son Aarav is now grown-up, says ‘the tables have turned’

Bollywood actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna is quite active on social media and often shares pictures of her holidays and the quality time she spends with her family - husband and actor Akshay Kumar, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Her latest Instagram post has her admitting how her son is now a grown-up man.

Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote, “The tables have turned-This summer my son is the one wanting to go to museums instead of me having to drag him to one! #mangaexhibition #discovernewthingseveryday #art.” In the picture, the mother-son duo is seen sitting on a flight of stairs with an advertisement of a museum in the backdrop.

Akshay and Twinkle, along with their kids, left for their London vacation on Wednesday. The family had reached at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday but had to return home as several flights were cancelled due to bad weather. Twinkle was seen in a black top, grey pants and sneakers while Akshay wore a funky purple outfit. Nitara, in a white top and blue pants, held her mother’s hand throughout.

Akshay, recently shared the first poster of his upcoming film Mission Mangal and wrote, ““#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan on sister Sunaina: ‘It’s a beautiful relationship, with us and with our kids, it’s all about wisdom’

He is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in which he plays a cop and is paired opposite Katrina Kaif.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 10:27 IST