Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on 77th birth anniversary. See picture

Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on 77th birth anniversary. See picture

Twinkle Khanna on Sunday remembered her father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on his 77th birth anniversary on social media.

bollywood Updated: Dec 29, 2019 16:34 IST

Asian News International
Twinkle Khanna seen at the residence of fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai.
Twinkle Khanna seen at the residence of fashion designer Manish Malhotra in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Twinkle, who shares her birthday with that of her father, took to social media and posted a picture of the veteran actor from one of his movies.

In the picture shared by Twinkle, the late star is seen wearing a bright shawl, with the ever-charming glow on his face. Former Member of Parliament and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha also paid his homage to the veteran actor by sharing throwback pictures of the golden era.

 

He captioned the post, "hard work, 'dream come true' luck/x-factor & that too without any support. He has left us an enormous legacy of his body of work & his immortal songs to cherish for a long, long time. Long Live Rajesh Khanna!"

He also sent birthday wishes to Twinkle Khanna in a post that read "Warm, loving birthday wishes for a beautiful & talented writer, columnist, author & a producer with a sparkling sense of humour-@mrsfunnybones #TwinkleKhanna - the loving daughter of a most worthy father #RajeshKhanna, whom she also shares her birthday with. good wishes & blessings also go out to her adoring husband, reigning superstar, gentleman, hit & fit dashing actor #AkshayKumar. May you be blessed with happiness, joy, love abundantly. Happy birthday."

Ritesh Deshmukh also shared a monochromatic throwback picture. In the adorable picture, Twinkle is seen as a toddler sitting on her father's lap while he reads the newspaper. The caption to the picture reads, "Happy Birthday dear @mrsfunnybones - have a stupendous day. Much love ... Also..today remembering the first superstar of Indian Cinema... Shri #RajeshKhanna Ji - on his birth anniversary.”

Rajesh Khanna was born on December 29, 1942, in Amritsar, and made his debut with Aakhri Khat that released in 1966. He has been awarded India's third highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan. The star did 106 solo hero films of which 97 were released between 1967 and 2013. Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012.

