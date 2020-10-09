Twinkle Khanna says she is a ‘student again’, shares learning hacks. See photo

bollywood

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 17:07 IST

Twinkle Khanna shared a photo of a page from a book and said that she is a ‘student again’. She also gave an insight into her learning method, which was a combination of flow charts, making graphics and underlining key portions of the text.

“Considering I am a student again - Finding new and perhaps decidedly odd ways of memorising information. #ToLearnLeadAndNeverLean,” she captioned her Instagram post. Fans were curious to know the name of the book and many asked her in the comments section.

Huma Qureshi, reacting to a passage by Russian-American writer Vladimir Nabokov seen on the page, commented on Twinkle’s post, “Memory Master Meets Nabokov.”

Twinkle, who is a best-selling author, is a voracious reader. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she gets solace from reading and writing. “Books, as a reader, have always been a source of comfort, and even now as a writer, the world of words is the one place where even if I am having a terrible day, once I begin, I forget my own issues and am lost in building this alternate world,” she said.

In another interview with Hindustan Times, Twinkle talked about taking inspiration from books. “I don’t think it was any one book. The best part about being a reader is the fact that you have so many voices inside your head both of the living and of the long dead. I would say that being a reader of science fiction probably influenced my ideologies rather firmly,” she said.

Twinkle made her debut as a writer with the bestseller Mrs Funnybones in 2015, which she followed up with the equally successful anthology of stories The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017. Her fiction novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out in 2018, was her fastest selling book.

