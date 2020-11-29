Twinkle Khanna says she loves all of mom’s performances, even ‘when she acts like she can cook’. Fan says ‘wit par excellence’

bollywood

Author Twinkle Khanna believes laughter is the best medicine and when it comes to jokes, not even her mother Dimple Kapadia is spared. On Sunday, Twinkle took to Instagram to poke fun at her mother’s cooking skills.

Sharing a picture showing the mother and daughter sitting at two ends of a table, she wrote: “I love all of Mom’s performances. Even when she acts like she can cook. #momfinallycooking.” While Twinkle sat with a bowl in front of her, Dimple sat at the other end with a look of anticipation on her face. The post had their industry friends in splits; Namrata Shirodkar and fashion editor and former actor Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped a bunch of laughing face emojis, while Sikander Kher wrote: “Hahaha superb!”. One of her fans wrote: “Wit par excellence.”

Another fan appeared to have taken the post literally and commented how she loved Dimple’s acting abilities. She wrote: “I too love your mom’s performances. I’m a fan of hers. Once spotted her at the airport I followed her everywhere not stalking though.”

Dimple has been in news for her role in Christopher Nolan’s ambitious espionage drama Tenet. The film, which releases in India on December 4, stars Dimple as Priya Singh, an arms dealer. Speaking about the film to PTI, she confessed she couldn’t “fathom” what Nolan was trying to say with it when she read the script. “I was locked up in my vanity van for four hours, it took me that much time to read. When I read the first 20-30 pages, I didn’t know what I was reading. I’m an avid reader but I just couldn’t fathom where I was. Even after finishing it, I got the gist of it but still couldn’t fathom what he was trying to exactly say. So I was really looking forward to seeing how he’s going to translate it all into cinema as that would be the exciting part of it.”

Recalling moments of when they shot the film in places such as Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, she said: “It was all so fabulous. Suddenly, I felt like I was the Maharani of India and the guests have come and it is my duty to take care for them, make India proud and show them what all was good about the country. It was a wonderful feeling.”

