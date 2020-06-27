Twinkle Khanna shows unseen corners of her sea-view bungalow as she grows plants in water during monsoon. See pics

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna has shared glimpses of some unseen interiors of her sea-facing house where she lives with her actor husband Akshay Kumar and their two kids Aarav and Nitara. As the monsoon rains lashed Mumbai, Twinkle shared how she is trying to grow some new plants in water during the season.

She shared two pictures of the plants she has been growing in reusable glass jars kept in various corners of the house. The first picture shows a money plant kept in a wine glass on the table, the other shows her book shelf adorned with plants. While one jar is kept on the top shelf and has a money plant hanging freely till the third shelf, there is a mint shoot kept in a separate jar besides a typewriter on another shelf.

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “The monsoon is getting ready to rain on my parade but I have a few green umbrellas ready. This is a new pursuit-Growing plants in water. All trial and error at this point, though money plant as we all know does well in water. Now trying out Mint, Rosemary and some Philodendrons. Give it a shot. Use up all your old bottles and jars. Yes, some of those on my shelf are recycled bottles that once held a precious liquid-Gin:) #BrownGirlWithAGreenThumb.”

Twinkle often shows around her garden and is proud of her interest in gardening. She had recently shared a picture of the open area that also comes with a seating area on Instagram and wrote, “I am inordinately clumsy and butterfingers could be my middle name but my thumb is a spectacular green. Can’t cook, can’t dance, can’t even make small talk, but give me a tiny piece of land and I will give it so much love that it can’t help but love me back. #BrownGirlWithAGreenThumb.”

Akshay had recently revealed in a video that the house is situated at the same location from where he was shooed away 32 years ago while doing a photo shoot for his modelling profile, much before his Bollywood debut.

