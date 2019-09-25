Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon video chat with 14-year-old acid attack survivor, struck for being good at studies

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 18:58 IST

Actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have reached out to a young acid attack survivor from Nepal. Varun on Wednesday wrote that he would love to meet the 14-year-old in person as well.

Varun, reacting to a tweet which detailed the girl’s ordeal, wrote, “Sending Muskan all the love and prayer and would love to see this angel in person thank you @kritisanon for informing me about her.”

In the original tweet, shared by one Zunaid Memon, Muskan can be seen with bandages on her face. The tweet noted that she was attacked two boys in her school for being good at studies. “After having learned about her @kritisanon did a video call with her from Mehboob Studio and reaction of the girl was priceless. It was flow of new energy in her life, she was almost ready to jump of the bed with joy of having seen her favourite actor giving her pep-talk,” the Twitter user wrote. He also attached a video of Kriti talking to Muskan, as well as a video message that Varun had sent her.

Sending muskan all the love and prayer and would love to see this angel 😇 in person thank u @kritisanon for informing me about her. https://t.co/cX3zy4UeXf — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 25, 2019

In the video, Varun tells Muskan to go back and study, and says that he is sure that she will be back, stronger than ever, very soon. He said that he hopes to meet her in person and sent her good wishes.

After having learned about her @kritisanon did a video call with her from Mehboob Studio and reaction of the girl was priceless. It was flow of new energy in her life, she was almost ready to jump of the bed with joy of having seen her favourite actor giving her pep-talk. pic.twitter.com/EsYPuH1B6K — Farmer Zunaid Memon जुनैद (@JunaidFarmer) September 25, 2019

Varun’s fans were happy with his gesture. “You’re a really great idol to have dear. Proud of you,” one person wrote in reply. “Thank you for making her wish come true. What she is going through is an uphill battle & even a simple gesture will give her a lot of strength,” wrote another fan.

Varun’s most recent release was Kalank. He will soon be seen in the Coolie No 1 remake and Street Dancer 3D. Kriti, meanwhile, will be seen in Housefull 4, and Panipat. Chhapaak, a film based on a real-life acid attack survivor is being made by Meghna Gulzar, in which Deepika Padukone will play the central role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 18:32 IST