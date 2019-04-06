Varun Dhawan has First Class dance with Vicky Kaushal’s ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi. Watch video

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a new video of a dance session with actor-dancer Harleen Sethi and Melvin Louis. The video shows the trio dancing to the song First Class, from Varun’s upcoming period drama, Kalank.

Varun captioned the video, shared on Instagram, “A #firstclass dance with @melvinlouis and @itsharleensethi who are incredible.” Melvin has also posted the video on YouTube.

First Class is a dance number from the upcoming film Kalank, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The song has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan have lent their voices for the number. The song’s signature dance steps were also performed by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, backstage at the recent Filmfare awards.

Harleen was recently in the news after she broke up with boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal. The two had made their relationship ‘Instagram official’ earlier this year, when they appeared on each other’s timelines. But in March, Harleen unfollowed Vicky on the photo-sharing platform.

Vicky had implied that he was seeing Harleen in an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show last year. Neha asked him whom he would pick if he had to swipe right on Tinder. The options included Harleen’s name as well. He commented that he would like to swipe right many times for Harleen, adding “Right, super up, up. Up matlab jitna chadh jaaye”.

In a Filmfare interview, Vicky talked about his break-up and had said: “It was beautiful to get to know each other but at the same time feeling right from the very beginning. It started from past year only. We just happened to meet through common friends. We never questioned it. Whatever happened, happened in a very organic way. We enjoy each other’s company and we are each other’s best critics.”

Asked about his relationship status at the recent HT India’s Most Stylish awards, he told Hindustan Times that he is single, but ‘ready to mingle on stage with the audience.’

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:56 IST