Varun Dhawan reveals he choreographed this sequence in Main Tera Hero, cracks up internet. Watch video

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently working in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, has claimed he choreographed a sequence in Main Tera Hero. He has shared a post on Instagram and written, “This is some of my early work as a choreographer . I actually did set it up also in my next film I play a dancer #bholenathkijai #SD3”.

He shared a video from Main Tera Hero where his characters bursts into an impromptu rap version of Lord Shiva’s bhajan, based on the lines of Ranbir Kapoor’s hit song Badtameez Dil from Deepika Padukone-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The video was an instant hit with fans and friends showering love. While Remo D’Souza wrote, “Hahahaha,” in response, choreographer Bosco Martis posted fire emojis, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Yuppy”. Rahul Shetty of Dance India Dance fame said, “Only you could choreograph this piece.” Actors Urvashi Rautela and Evelyn Sharma also praised the video.

Last seen in Kalank, Varun will soon be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer 3D. He also has dad David Dhawan’s remake of 90s hit, Coolie No 1. Varun will be paired opposite Sara Ali Khan for the film that is likely to feature Main Toh Raste Se in its original form.

Speaking about Kalank, which was the first flop of his career, Varun recently said, “It (Kalank) was not accepted by the audience because it was a bad film and somewhere we all failed collectively.” Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt also featured in the film.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:22 IST