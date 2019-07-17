Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor share pics of their older self, Janhvi Kapoor goes ‘OMG’. See pics

If this is how older men are going to look, then we certainly live in a beautiful world. A new app, which shows you how one will look when one is 50-60 years old, is gaining popularity and the latest celebrity to try it is actor Varun Dhawan.

Sharing his before and after look, Varun wrote: “70 years of reebokXvarundhawan P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100.”

He also revealed how fans were having fun seeing his picture and speculating that this is how actor Anil Kapoor will look when he is 100! The actor got words of appreciation from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonakshi Sinha.

On Tuesday, Arjun shared his before and after photo, a look which seems to have become a hit. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote: “Old age hit me like ..” Sister Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t control her excitement at the transformation and simply wrote “OMG”.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares birthday pic in swimsuit from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor jokes she’s ‘basically gone for photoshoot’

While actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny called him ‘Sharat Saxena’, the veteran Bollywood actor who often appears as villains, Arjun’s uncle actor Sanjay Kapoor simply wrote “good looking old man”.

According to various reports actor Sonam Kapoor shared an image of hers at old age as Instagram story, edited by her fans. A picture of showing older Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is also going viral online. It looks like an image from their wedding reception was used in the FaceApp.

Varun, meanwhile, is preparing for his next release, director-choreographer Remo D’Souza’s Street dancer 3D, where Varun will co-star with actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Varun also has his dad’s David Dhawan’s remake of the latter’s 90s hit film, Coolie No 1. The film will see him being paired with actor Sara Ali Khan. As per recent reports, David will retain the hit song from the film, Main Toh Raste Se and will not tamper with it, but plans to simply recreate it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 09:18 IST