Varun Dhawan shares video of deserted Juhu beach amid lockdown, says ‘Mother Nature will heal this situation’

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 08:27 IST

Varun Dhawan has shared how much he misses hitting the beach despite being in Mumbai as India is in lockdown to control the spread of novel coronavirus. The actor shared a video (not made by him) of the waves hitting the beach with the music Hum Honge Kamyaab playing in the background. He said the Mother Nature will heal this situation.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Juhu beach. I have grown up here played spent a lot of my childhood on this beach and now we can’t go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome. Video courtesy- google.”

On Saturday, Varun had conducted an Instagram live chat with actor Zoa Morani, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

The actor had earlier shared a hilarious video of a kid dancing like no one’s watching. “Once this ends I will celebrate like this,” he had captioned it.

Varun has pledged to contribute Rs 30 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to help the battle against COVID-19. The 32-year-old star made the announcement on the Twitter handle where he assured that “we will overcome” this battle of coronavirus. “I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will overcome this. Desh hai toh hum hain,” the tweet reads.

He had also penned a lockdown-themed rap in an attempt to urge the people to take the lockdown seriously and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The video features him as a rap artist. The video also featured a scene from British television series ‘Teletubbies,’ a scene from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Devdas and most importantly, country’s deserted roads amid the lockdown.

