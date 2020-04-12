Varun Dhawan’s relative tests Covid-19 positive, Aditya Rawal makes acting debut with Bamfaad

bollywood

Varun Dhawan reveals his relative has tested positive for coronavirus

Actor Varun Dhawan has said that one of his relatives in the US has tested positive for the coronavirus. He made this revelation during a live interaction with his fans and followers on Instagram. “It’s very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don’t take it seriously and understand the gravity of it,” he said, urging everyone to stay inside their homes and practice social distancing to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Puneet Issar slams Mukesh Khanna for comments about Sonakshi Sinha

Actor Puneet Issar has called out his Mahabharata co-star Mukesh Khanna over his recent comments about actor Sonakshi Sinha. Mukesh recently took a jibe at Sonakshi for lacking knowledge about Hindu mythological epic, Ramayana.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Puneet said Mukesh should have shown more grace and that the ‘world doesn’t end’ if Sonakshi doesn’t know a fact from the epic. “Khanna shouldn’t have said that. Sonakshi is an AVM student, my kids too went there. If she didn’t know one question of Ramayan in KBC, the world doesn’t end there. Why should one condemn someone so openly? At least I wouldn’t have said what Khanna has said,” he said.

SS Rajamouli reveals why he chose Alia Bhatt for RRR

Period drama RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead will also be the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt and will also see Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Talking about signing Alia for the film, SS Rajamouli said, “I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her.”

Hema Malini condemns discrimination against health workers, watch her video message

Actor Hema Malini on Saturday expressed concern over the health workers, who are being treated badly and are restricted to enter their own buildings.

The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video where she expressed concern over the situation the health workers are going through. “Friends, I have seen this in various news channels and I am very sad that the health workers are being treated very badly. They are being restricted to enter their own building,” she said.

Bamfaad review: Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey’s romance implodes

Aditya Rawal makes a promising debut but Ranjan Chandel’s directorial debut is riddled with clichés of small-town love stories. The Hindustan Times review for the films reads: ‘In his directorial debut, Bamfaad, Ranjan Chandel manages to capture the old-world charm of Allahabad - not Prayagraj, but Ilahabad -- as the locals would say. It is the perfect setting for dramatic young love, but Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey’s romance is not quite the explosive and heady passion that it promises to be.’

