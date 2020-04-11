e-paper
Hema Malini condemns discrimination against health workers, watch her video message

Actor Hema Malini has condemned discrimination against health workers, in a new video shared on Instagram. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:30 IST
Asian News International
Hema Malini in a screengrab from her video.
Hema Malini in a screengrab from her video.
         

Actor Hema Malini on Saturday expressed concern over the health workers, who are being treated badly and are restricted to enter their own buildings.

The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video where she expressed concern over the situation the health workers are going through. "Friends, I have seen this in various news channels and I am very sad that the health workers are being treated very badly. They are being restricted to enter their own building," she said.

 

She further said: "Just think, in such times, they are our safeguards amid such situation (coronavirus outbreak). They are the ones who are going to ground level and are finding out the patients suffering from the disease."

She went on to add that "they do so, to save you. Remember, opposing them is to play with the safety of the country and every citizen. That is why we should honour them. Jai Hind."

Also read: Dharmendra says coronavirus is the result of our sins, pleads everyone to unite for the sake of humanity. Watch

In the post accompanying the video, she wrote, "Some of you might have watched the following interview on India TV where I have spoken about how I spend a typical day during this lockdown and social distancing period. This is for those of you who might have missed it!"

The post garnered more than 1.3k views within 35 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

