Varun Dhawan sharpens boxing skills ahead of Street Dancer 3D, says ‘getting ready for the streets’. Watch

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the lead pair of Street Dancer 3D are clearly going all out to ace their look and skills for the upcoming film to be directed by Remo D’Souza. Varun has shared a video on his Instagram where he can be seen boxing in the gym.

Sporting a casual look, the 32-year-old actor is seen wearing a blue t-shirt and white boxers. “Getting ready for the streets,” Varun captioned the video on Instagram. Several stars responded to his video on the social media platform. Jackky Bhagnani who was last seen in the film ‘Mitron’ wrote, “Bro you killing it.” Sooraj Pancholi posted all hearts for the actor.

Praising the actor in action, Dino Morea wrote, “Ahem ahem. Varun Dhawan don’t break the bag bro. Good going.”

The gym freak and Bollywood’s heartthrob who is often seen sharing pictures from his workout sessions shared a bare chest picture some time back and set temperatures soaring.

In the past, the actor never shied away from sharing bare-chested pictures while working out in a gym. Some time back, Varun was seen flaunting his washboard abs, chiselled body and muscles while stretching.

Street Dancer 3D is Varun and Shraddha’s second film together after 2015’s hit film ‘ABCD 2’. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the upcoming film also features Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Shakti Mohan in pivotal roles.

According to various media reports, Shraddha will essay a dancer from Pakistan, while Varun will be playing one from Punjab. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Krishan Kumar, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 24, 2020.

Varun will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, while Shraddha has two films in her kitty-- Saaho and Chhicchore.

