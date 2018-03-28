Varun Dhawan takes a break from Sui Dhaaga shoot to launch October song, Tab Bhi Tu

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has taken a break from the shooting schedule of Sui Dhaaga to launch a song from Shoojit Sircar’s October.

Varun, who is in the national capital to shoot Sui Dhaaga, has taken time out of his current shooting schedule to launch Tab bhi tu. The song highlights the complexity of the relationship between the leads -- essayed by Varun and Banita Sandhu. The song has been sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, composed by Anupam Roy and lyrics are given by Tanveer Ghazi, read a statement.

“We have received a phenomenal response to both the recently released songs -- ‘October’ theme and ‘Theher ja’. With this song, we were keen on going something grand. Since Varun is in Delhi already, we decided to do the launch with his enormous fan presence” said the film’s spokesperson.

Shoojit Sircar, who has helmed the film, will also be present for the song launch.

Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, “October” celebrates love, nature and the autumn season. The film is slated to release on April 13.

