e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19, family still in isolation

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar tests negative for Covid-19, family still in isolation

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has now tested negative. He continues to be under quarantine.

bollywood Updated: May 27, 2020 13:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kiran Kumar in a still from the television show Grihasti.
Kiran Kumar in a still from the television show Grihasti.
         

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who had revealed his coronavirus diagnosis last week, on Wednesday announced that he has now tested negative for Covid-19. The actor said his third coronavirus test has come negative, but his family is still under isolation.

“My family is still following strict home isolation. I was totally asymptomatic and apart from the boredom that accompanies isolation had no other complaints. I am continuing to take this forced time out as an opportunity to introspect and focus on life’s smaller pleasures,” Kumar said in a statement.

The 74-year-old actor earlier told PTI that he had visited a hospital for a routine medical check-up on May 14, where the Covid-19 test was mandatory. While he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he remained “asymptomatic”, Kumar had said.

Also read | Happy birthday AbRam: These photos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son with Aryan, Suhana, Gauri prove he is family’s darling

The actor had then self quarantined, living on the third floor of his house while his family members stayed on the second floor.

Kumar, whose films credits include Vishwatma, Patthar Ke Phool, Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, also thanked the doctors and support staff at the hospital for their service. “The amazing doctors at Hinduja Khar and Lilavati armed us with enough information to ensure panic would not set in. We informed the BMC of my status and amped up everyone’s vitamin intake...

“For being by our side in these challenging times, I’d like to say a loud and resonating thank you to all our support staff,” he added. Kumar is the son of late veteran actor Jeevan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
‘Do your CMs not listen to you?’: Union minister to Rahul Gandhi on lockdown
Live: Delhi records nearly 800 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
Live: Delhi records nearly 800 Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet MVA partners today amid reports of rift
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In