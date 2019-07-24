Vicky Kaushal brings out his sitar on a rainy day, Taapsee Pannu and Janhvi Kapoor brave the showers. See pics

Actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating four years of his film Masaan in a delightfully musical way. He brought out his sitar and played some melodious tunes from the film on Tuesday. Vicky shared the clips on Instagram stories.

“Shuruat hai par aaj koshish banti thi (It’s just the beginning but this day demanded it) #MannKasturi #FourYearsofMasaan,” he wrote with the videos. Vicky wrote a long post about the film on Instagram as well. “For days before we started filming ‘Masaan’, I’d sit here (Manikarnika Ghat, Benaras) for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt... dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich, poor, fat, thin... All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life,” Vicky wrote on Wednesday along with a photograph of the ghat.

While Vicky spent the rainy day indoors, other Bollywood celebs were spotted braving the shower as they attended to their businesses. Actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. The two are on their way to Chandigarh to promote their upcoming film Jabariya Jodi. Parineeti was seen in a black top and skirt while Sidharth was seen in a grey graphic hoodie and black pants.

Malaika Arora and Taapsee Pannu were seen stepping out of a salon in Mumbai. Taapsee rushed to get to her car and escape the rain. Actor Raveena Tandon was also seen shielding herself from rain with an umbrella, as was actor Janhvi Kapoor, outside a gym.

Malaika and her sister Amrita were earlier seen at their gym. While Amrita was seen in a black top and tights, Malaika was seen in a grey top, grey short and pink sneakers. Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on his birthday. He was accompanied with his wife. Actor Govinda was also spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 19:30 IST