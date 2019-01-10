Vicky Kaushal gets an airplane full of Bollywood stars screaming for Uri. Check out fierce new video

Actor Vicky Kaushal is full of all the ‘josh’ in the world right now and he is making his friends feel it too. With his new film Uri releasing tomorrow, the actor got an airplane full of Bollywood stars to scream his ferocious lines from the film.

Vicky travelled to Delhi with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurranna, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar and others to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. In their private jet, Vicky got the actors to promote his film. A video shared on his Instagram page shows him with the stars in the airplane. “Guys I have something to say to you,” he says to the camera and shows the faces of all the stars behind him. “How’s the josh?,” he asks the group, screaming at the top of his lungs, just like his character from the film. And just like his soldiers from the films, the stars also respond with all their might, “High, Sir!” They also chant ‘Jai Hind’ and when Vicky asks when Uri is releasing, they say “Tomorrow!”

On Thursday evening, Karan shared a snap of all of the actors and directors posing with the PM during the meet where they could be seen smiling for the camera. He captioned his post, “Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity.

Talking about the positive changes to transform India, he also mentioned that as a community, there is a huge interest of the youth to contribute to build a nation. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India,” the 46-year-old added.

He also thanked PM Modi for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction in movie ticket prices on behalf of the whole film industry.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 21:34 IST