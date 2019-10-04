Vicky Kaushal visits Amritsar’s Golden Temple before start of next schedule of Sardar Udham Singh. See pic

bollywood

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal visited the Golden Temple here before commencing the next shoot schedule for his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh.

Vicky on Friday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself praying. “Babaji, mehr bakshyo. #SardarUdhamSingh here we go!” he captioned the image.

Vicky will bring alive the story of Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independent India, in revenge for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

Actor Irrfan Khan was originally supposed to play Udham Singh. The film will witness an unprecedented massive shoot schedule across various countries this year. A Rising Sun Film Production, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It is slated to release in 2020.

Vicky, meanwhile, will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht in February next year. Speaking about it, he told IANS, “We will start shooting for Takht in February. The preparations are in full force at the moment. I will first finish the shooting of ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ and then move ahead with the shooting of Takht.”

Takht is a historical drama that narrates the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, and their fight for the throne. Actors Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are playing Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, respectively.

Co-starring Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles, the film is slated for a release next year.

“It’s a huge film with a huge star cast. I am very excited to experience how all the actors of the film act in one frame. I just hope that I do not overact in excitement! I hope the film shapes up well.”

Vicky is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. Apart from Sardar Udham Singh and takht, he also has Meghna Gulzar’s film on Field Marshal Manekshaw. The actor will begin shooting for the film in 2021.

“He is a true legend that this country has produced. It’s an honour of the highest order for me to get an opportunity to play the part of Field Marshal Manekshaw. I am excited for that film,” Vicky said.

“At the moment, I am focusing on Sardar Udham Singh. We will start shooting for first Field Marshal’s biopic in 2021. I will try to go as close to the character as possible in terms of looks,” he said.

