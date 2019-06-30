Vidya Balan may join Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Basu’s Ludo

Actor Vidya Balan may join Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu’s sequel to Life..In a Metro, Ludo.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying. “Vidya Balan will have a special role in the drama. It’s more like a cameo. But it’s not yet known what she will be playing or whose story she might be a part of. Apart from these, the makers also wanted an actor be the narrator for all the stories and then their unison. So it can be that, too but the makers are currently tight-lipped about everything.”

“Vidya and Anurag go back a long way. They have known each other for years and when Dada called Vidya for the role, she immediately gave her nod. She didn’t even bat an eyelid before saying yes to him. They plan to shoot her portions in the coming few days.” Apart from this, Vidya will be seen playing one of the leads in Mission Mangal, post which she also begins shooting for the Shakuntala Devi biopic,” the source added.

Talking about Abhishek’s involvement, Anurag had earlier said, “I am glad that he said ‘yes’ as after writing a few scenes, I could imagine Abhishek doing this film. Even he agreed after reading those few scenes. I really like his work. He is a nice man. He should get his due as he is an amazing actor. I was looking for an opportunity to work with him and finally got it.”

Starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja and Kay Kay Menon among others, the 2007 ensemble drama was about push and pull of living in cosmopolitan India.

