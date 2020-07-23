e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan says she has been working with a healer for a few years: ‘I used to be very unkind to my self’

Vidya Balan says she has been working with a healer for a few years: ‘I used to be very unkind to my self’

Vidya Balan says the journey to self acceptance takes time and it’s still a ‘work in progress’ for her. The actor will be seen in Shakuntala Devi on July 31.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 11:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vidya Balan says she does not feel ‘accepting of myself every single day’.
Vidya Balan says she does not feel ‘accepting of myself every single day’.
         

Vidya Balan says she used to be too critical and judgemental of herself in the past. But has learnt to accept and love herself after ‘working with a healer’ for a few years.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vidya said that she has had a long journey and it’s not been the easiest. “Its been a long journey and it is work in progress. I am not accepting of myself every single day, there are days when I get up feeling angry with myself, feel wronged about something, some old rejection shows up, god knows what is the trigger, not feeling good about your body, so I think it is never absolute. The process is never complete,” she said.

 

“But, I think the thing is to realise and to see in those times how far you have come and to realise that it is never too late to start working on yourself. When I say start working on yourself, I don’t mean going to the gym, or change diet, but what I mean is just be kind to your self. I think most of us forget that. I have been working with a healer for a few years now, and that is something I had to learn. I used to be very unkind to my self, there are times when I still slip into being over critical and judgemental of myself, then I remind myself of my various strengths and then the things which bothered me, lose power over me,” she said.

 

Vidya, who has often spoken at about being bodyshamed,told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “The acceptance of self happened around 2008-2009. I realized I had to accept that one person in the mirror, everyone else cannot be depended upon and their expectations will keep on changing.”

Also read: Before Dil Bechara, did you spot Sanjana Sanghi in Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns? Watch videos

Vidya will soon be seen in Shakuntala Devi, a biopic based on the late maths genius. The film will arrive on Amazon Prime on July 31. “I didn’t know much about her other than the fact that she was known as the human computer world over,” the actor said about Shakutala Devi, “But then Anu Menon (director) started sharing details with me and I realized she was such an interesting person. She had a zest for life and loved to cook, eat, dress up, dance and a wicked sense of humour. None of this I would associate with a human computer. She loved like she lived life, with full josh.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Rajasthan crisis: SC holds crucial hearing ahead of high court order
Rajasthan crisis: SC holds crucial hearing ahead of high court order
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
Jaipur court directs probe into complaint against Gajendra Shekhawat
Jaipur court directs probe into complaint against Gajendra Shekhawat
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
US says Chinese researcher linked to military hiding in San Francisco consulate: Report
US says Chinese researcher linked to military hiding in San Francisco consulate: Report
Elon Musk beats Mukesh Ambani to become fifth richest billionaire, for a while
Elon Musk beats Mukesh Ambani to become fifth richest billionaire, for a while
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In