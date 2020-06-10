e-paper
Bollywood / Vidya Balan shares pics on Parineeta's 15th anniversary, says it was Siddharth Roy Kapur's first film too

Vidya Balan shares pics on Parineeta’s 15th anniversary, says it was Siddharth Roy Kapur’s first film too

Vidya Balan is celebrating 15 years of her film Parineeta. The film, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt, marked Vidya’s Bollywood debut.

bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 20:08 IST
Vidya Balan worked with Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the film.
Actor Vidya Balan is celebrating her 15-year journey as an actor in Bollywood and also the 15 years of her debut film, Parineeta. The film, starring Vidya as a Bengali woman caught up in a messy love story, also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. It was directed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Vidya took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures with Saif, Raima Sen and others. “Like Lolita was Shekhar’s better half even before the world knew it, you were mine too ... but on the 10th June 2005,i became your Parineeta. I loved you then and i love you now and i love you forever more ...my dear Cinema. And to all those who have made sure this marriage survives and thrives.,Tahe Dil Se Shukriya,” she said. Vidya added that it was also the first film for her ‘real-life Shekhar’, producer husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. “P.S:Incidentally Parineeta was also the first film my #Shekhar , #SiddharthRoyKapur worked on after joining #UTV ...his first film too,” she wrote.

 

 

Actor Sanjay Dutt also shared pictures from the film. “Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film! #15YearsofParineeta ,” he wrote in his tweet.

Dia Mirza wrote, “One of the most beautiful films everlasting memories and lifelong friendships made on this film. #15YearsOfParineeta.” She also shared a trailer video of the film.

 

The film was based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. It won four Filmfare Awards and the Best First Film Director National Award for Pradeep.

