Vidya Balan shares ‘precious picture’ with Hillary Clinton from Isha Ambani party

It seems like Bollywood actor Vidya Balan is on cloud-nine after meeting former US first lady Hillary Clinton at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding function in Udaipur.

Taking to her Instagram, the Kahaani star shared her 'precious picture' with Clinton, which also featured her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The actor wrote that it was the first time that she asked for being introduced to someone and also thanked Union Minister Smriti Irani for helping the two get familiar with each other.

"The first time in my life that I asked to be introduced to someone. Thank you, Smriti Irani, for the same. I love Hillary Clinton. A woman who has weathered every storm with equanimity and who never gives up. I felt hopeful while she campaigned to be President and felt a certain hopelessness when she didn't make it," read the caption.

The actor heaped praises on Clinton and thanked her for being a 'hero'. "Thank you, Hillary Clinton, for all that you are and for being a HERO. And, thank you, Siddharth Roy Kapur for being a walking-talking encyclopedia on American politics and for thereby introducing me to her," she added.

Clinton and other Bollywood celebrities arrived in Udaipur on Saturday to attend Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding celebrations. The couple will tie the knot on December 12.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 15:37 IST