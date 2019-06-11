Vidya Balan vacations in Bali with friend, Priyanka Chopra calls her a stunner. See pics here
Vidya Balan is holidaying with a friend in Bali as she marked 14 years of her Bollywood debut, Parineeta.bollywood Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:59 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Vidya Balan is holidaying with friends in Bali. She shared several pictures from the picturesque location on Instagram as she enjoyed her time on the beach.
She shared a picture of herself dressed in a long dress while having fun in water and captioned it, “Joy...#Alive #Happy #FunintheSun #PureJoy.” While actor Priyanka Chopra called her, “Stunner”, Ekta Kapoor called her “Gorgeous” in the comments section. Sonakshi Sinha even asked her, “Why dint u take me with youuuuuu.” Aditi Rao Hydari dropped several fire emojis as her response to the picture.
More pictures of her sitting under a tree on the beach, clicking selfies and simply enjoying the water and sea were shared on her Instagram stories.
She recently celebrated 14 years of her Bollywood debut, Parineeta. Vidya had also won the Filmfare award for the Best Debut (Female) that year. She shared a funny behind-the-scenes video from the shooting of the film with the caption, “The least funny moments become really fun sometimes on set.I so clearly remember this shooting this scene @raimasen. #Parineeta #Bloopers #Laughingfits #LOL.”
She also shared a video of her last shot for the film while talking about how she received the news of being cast in the film during Enrique’s concert, which she was attending at that time.
#Throwback .... With one of #Dada’s urf @pradeepsarkar ‘s assistants & a friend @pavitrsaith after my last shot in #Parineeta 🤩. Incidentally this was the friend i was attending the #Enrique concert with when i got the call from #VinodChopra to tell me ‘ You are our Parineeta ‘ ! We are hardly in touch anymore but such precious memories...Thank you @pavitrsaith and all those i shared this special ‘ once in a lifetime ‘ experience with @subarna_ray_chaudhuri @sohini_paula @raimasen 🤗♥️!! #14yearstoParineeta #FirstFilm @vinodchoprafilms @anupama.chopra #Kolkata #SaratChandraChattopadhyay #DreamsDoComeTrue #LivingMyDreamEveryday #NewBeginings #Gratitude #ILoveCinema #ILoveFilms #ILiveFilms #10June2005
Vidya recently made headlines for her video on body shaming. She begins the video by singing, “Kabhi tu moti kahta hai, kabhi to chhoti kahta hai....” as she slowly turns emotional and breaks down on camera. The video was hailed by the viewers for her courage and making an impact with the help of Bollywood tunes.
First Published: Jun 11, 2019 16:58 IST