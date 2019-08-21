Virat Kohli shares fresh new pic with Anushka Sharma from beach vacation. See it here

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 20:55 IST

Cricket star Virat Kohli has shared new pictures from his beach vacation with actor wife Anushka Sharma and his teammates. Shared on Instagram, the pictures show everyone soaking up the sun in West Indies.

One of new pictures shows Virat sitting by the beach with Anushka by his side. Both of them are smiling at the camera with a bright blue sky above them and the ocean in front of them. Virat captioned the picture with just a bunch of emojis--a couple, the sun and a heart. She has joined Virat and the team in West Indies as he leads the Indian cricket team in a series against the hosts.

The other picture showed all the boys posing for the camera in the water. “Stunning day at the beach with the boys,” he wrote with the picture.

Earlier, Anushka has also shared a picture of herself in an orange and white bikini, posing by the ocean. Anushka captioned the image: “Sun kissed & blessed.” Kohli left red-heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section.

The picture soon went viral when people started making jokes and memes on her bright swimsuit. From making comparisons to VLC media player (for the orange-white colour scheme) to placing the picture near traffic cones (again, identified with an orange-white colour scheme), Anushka’s bikini photograph became fodder for instant jokes on social media.

Anushka was last seen on screen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film was a box office dud and she hasn’t announced her next project since.

