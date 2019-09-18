Vivek Oberoi wishes Abhishek Bachchan for The Big Bull, says ‘much love’

bollywood

Actor Vivek Oberoi took to social media to wish Abhishek Bachchan on his next film, The Big Bull. Sharing the film’s first poster, Vivek wrote, “Congratulations team TheBigBull! This looks amazing! Wishing the super talented team @kookievgulati @juniorbachchan @ajaydevgn @anandpandit63 @KumarMangat and the entire crew all the very best! Hope you take the bull by the horns! Much love.”

While Abhishek is playing the lead in the film, it is produced by Ajay Devgn. This is the first collaboration of Abhishek and Ajay after they starred together in Rohit Shetty’s Bol Bachchan.

This also signals a thaw between Vivek and Abhishek. The two were seen hugging each other at a felicitation event for badminton star PV Sindhu a few days earlier. Their hug came almost four months after Vivek shared a ‘tasteless’ meme about Abhishek’s wife and Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai.

The meme was divided in three panels which showed pictures of Aishwarya with him, another with Salman and a third with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. The captions for each of the three images read, ‘opinion poll’, ‘exit poll’ and ‘result’, respectively. The meme was originally shared by someone else on Twitter, but Vivek picked it up, writing, “Haha! Creative! No politics here just life!”

Vivek is the ex-boyfriend of Aishwarya. The couple dated in early 2000s and worked together in Kyun Ho Gaya Na.

Bollywood celebs and fans alike termed the meme ‘disgusting and classless’. The National Commission of Women also found the meme “misogynistic”. While Vivek was unapologetic about the meme initially, he later apologised for it. “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I can’t even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever,” he wrote as an apology, adding, “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies, tweet deleted.”

