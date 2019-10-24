War box office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff film is 2019’s highest grossing Indian film worldwide, here are all records it has broken

bollywood

Oct 24, 2019

With over Rs 430 crore in the bank, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War has become the highest grossing Indian film of 2019, overtaking Prabhas’ Saaho. The bulk of the film’s earnings have come domestically.

According to Box Office India, War has made Rs 433 crore worldwide, with over Rs 400 crore coming from India. That’s enough to make the action thriller the biggest Indian film of the year, and also among the top 10 highest grossing Bollywood movies of all time. War has beaten the likes of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh to also become the highest grossing Bollywood film domestically.

Previously, it was reported that Prabhas’ action film Saaho had crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, but because of that film’s massive budget, it was still considered a financial disappointment.

Director Siddharth Anand with actors Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Tiger Shroff sand Hrithik Roshan at the success bash of his film War in Mumbai. ( IANS )

War’s Rs 433 crore total is far ahead of the number two highest grossing film, Kabir Singh, which has made Rs 380 crore worldwide, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which has made Rs 360 crore. Salman Khan’s Bharat has made a little over Rs 300 crore, and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal has made Rs 277 crore.

Here are five major box office records War has broken till now...

1. War breezed past Kabir Singh’s Rs 278 crore total to emerge as the biggest hit of 2019.

2. War crossed lifetime business of Sultan and Padmaavat to emerge as the seventh highest domestic earner of all time.

3. It is the biggest Bollywood opener ever. It collected Rs 51.60 crore in Hindi version and Rs 53.35 crore in all languages on the day of its release, dethroning Avengers: Endgame from the top spot.

4. It recorded the highest opening weekend of 2019 with collections of Rs 166 crore.

5. The film is YRF’s Biggest All Time Opener. It is also the fifth film to cross Rs 100 crore in 3 days after previous blockbusters - Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

Reacting to the success, Hrithik called the feat ‘absolutely sensational’. “I’m delighted that our labour of love, blood and sweat has created so many milestones during the course of its run at the box office. It is absolutely sensational that War has entered the Rs 300 crore club but what’s truly phenomenal is that this film has redefined action films and action genre forever in India,” Hrithik said.

Tiger said: “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”

Oct 24, 2019