War, Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy leaked on TamilRockers after record-breaking opening

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:13 IST

Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan’s record-breaking action thriller War and Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi in the title role, leaked online hours after its release on Friday. The films landed on piracy website TamilRockers soon after they hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

According to ZeeBiz, the high definition print of War is now available online on the website. While the original site link has been blocked by the government, TamilRockers is being accessed by users via proxy servers.

A day before the release of War, Hrithik Roshan had shared a request on Twitter. He wrote, “Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this.”

War smashed several records as it beat top Bollywood opener, Thugs of Hindostan. It collected a whopping Rs 51.60 crore in Hindi and Rs 53.35 crore in all languages.

Both War and Sye Raa recorded a wonderful opening at the box office. Chiranjeevi plays Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a warrior who inspired the first rebellion against the British Raj in 1847. Amitabh Bachchan has essayed the role of his guru, Gosayi Venkanna. The movie is set 10 years prior to India’s first war of independence, which took place in 1857 and also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is produced by Ram Charan.

Sharing the Hindi collection of the film on Twitter, Taran wrote, “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - released on 1200 screens in #Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite War juggernaut... Wed Rs 2.60 cr Nett BOC... Sye Raa has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. India biz.”

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:12 IST