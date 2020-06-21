‘We have taken legal action, complained to film body,’ says Arbaaz Khan as Abhinav Kashyap targets Salman Khan’s Being Human

bollywood

Actor Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan has responded to Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap’s allegations that the actor’s charity Being Human is ‘just a show-off’ and a front for money laundering. In an earlier social media post, Abhinav had alleged that the actor and his family have sabotaged his career.

Arbaaz told Hindustan Times, “We have taken legal action and have also complained to the film association. We would like to go that way, not interested in fighting this any other way... We are doing what we think is the best way to address this.”

In a Facebook post shared over on Saturday, Abhinav demanded a probe into Being Human by the government. “Salim Khan’s biggest idea is Being Human. The charity being done by Being Human is just a show-off. Five cycles used to be distributed in front of my eyes during the shooting of ‘Dabangg’, next day the newspapers would print that the generous Salman Khan has donated 5000 cycles to the poor. It was all an effort to cleanse Salman Khan’s image so that the media and the judges were kind to them in his criminal court cases. They are making money by fooling the innocent public. They are selling Rs 500 jeans for Rs 5000 and laundering money in the name of charity. Their intention is not to give anything to anyone, but to only acquire from people. The government needs to probe Being Human…I will cooperate with the government.”

He had earlier accused Salman Khan, his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz of bullying him and sabotaging his career. He wrote on Facebook, “The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is that Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me.” He went on to share details of several other projects, alleging that the Khan brothers tried to stop the release of his films and made him return the signing amounts.

He added, “The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput brings to the forefront a much bigger problem of what many of us have been dealing with. Exactly what might compel a person to commit suicide?? I fear his death is just the tip of the iceberg just like the #metoo movement was for a much bigger malaise in Bollywood.”

While Arbaaz had said that they will deal with it legally, Salman and Arbaaz’s father Salim Khan had said the claims were not worth his time. A Times of India report had quoted him as saying, “Ji haan, hum hi ne sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmein dekhiye phir hum baat karte hain. Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein? Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam tha Rashid Khan. Unhe humare dadaon aur pardadaon ka naam bhi daalne dijiye (Yes, we are the ones to ruin everything, right? You watch his films first and then we’ll talk. He used my name in his statement right? Maybe he didn’t know my father’s name. His name was Rashid Khan. Let him use my grandfather and great grandfather’s names too). Let him do what he wants, but we will not waste time in reacting to what he says,” Salim said.

