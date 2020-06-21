e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Father’s Day 2020: Salman Khan shares priceless memories with dad Salim Khan, watch video

Father’s Day 2020: Salman Khan shares priceless memories with dad Salim Khan, watch video

Father’s Day 2020: Salman Khan shared a video montage of Salim Khan’s precious moments over the years. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Father’s Day 2020: Salman Khan wished Salim Khan with a special video.
Father’s Day 2020: Salman Khan wished Salim Khan with a special video.
         

As the world celebrates fathers on Sunday, Bollywood stars are doing the same. Actor Salman Khan wished his father, writer Salim Khan, with a special video montage made of memories over the years.

The video starts with throwback pictures of Salim, including those from the sets of films, and then shows his sweet moments with the family. “Happy father’s Day , the best gift ur father wud want from u is for u to live happily. Kids khush fathers khush (Fathers are happy if the children are happy),” the actor captioned his Instagram post.

Fans showered love on Salman’s post. “Allah talah apke papa ko lambi umar de (May God give your father a long and healthy life),” one fan commented. “Handsome father handsome son happy fathers day papa ji love you @beingsalmankhan,” another wrote.

 

Salman is currently quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse, while Salim is staying at their Galaxy Apartments’ residence. They could not celebrate Eid together this year and exchanged wishes on the phone. However, the actor ensured that he made his fans’ Eid special, by distributing ingredients to make sheer korma among underprivileged families and releasing a song Bhai Bhai, which promoted communal harmony.

During the lockdown, Salman came out with two songs -- Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina. The former urged everyone to be cautious during the pandemic and help those less privileged, while the latter was a romantic number. Both songs were sung by the actor himself and the music videos shot entirely at his farmhouse, with minimal crew.

Tere Bina was shot in just four days. Salman doubled up as the director of the music video, apart from starring in it, while his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez took up the responsibility of looking after the lighting. In an Instagram chat with Waluscha De Sousa, he called it his ‘cheapest production’. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist, hair stylist,” he said.

