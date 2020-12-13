e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / When Abhishek Bachchan gave a hilarious reply on being asked to pick favourite Dhoom co-star among Aamir, Hrithik, John

When Abhishek Bachchan gave a hilarious reply on being asked to pick favourite Dhoom co-star among Aamir, Hrithik, John

Abhishek Bachchan was once asked by Aamir Khan to choose between him, John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan. He was asked about which of the three he enjoyed working with the most.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan played ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom films.
Abhishek Bachchan played ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom films.
         

Apart from audacious heists and speedy motorcycles, the one thing in common between all three Dhoom films is Abhishek Bachchan. Aamir Khan, who played the antagonist in Dhoom 3, once put him in the spot and asked him about his favourite co-star. Other than Aamir, Abhishek’s choices were John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan, who played the villains in the first and second instalments of the franchise, respectively.

During a promotional interview for Dhoom 3 in 2013, Aamir asked Abhishek whom he enjoyed working with the most, out of him, John and Hrithik. Without batting an eyelid, Abhishek named his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the antagonist in Dhoom 2, along with Hrithik.

However, Aamir did not let Abhishek get away so easily, and insisted that he stick to the choices given. Abhishek said in an interview with Radio Mirchi, “I would say John and Hrithik because I worked with them. With you, it was not working with you. For Uday (Chopra) and I, it was more about observing you and trying to imbibe and learn as much as possible. To say ‘working with you’ would put you at our level, which is incorrect.”

Also read: Mahira Khan tests positive for Covid-19, says ‘it’s been rough but it will be ok soon’. Mouni Roy sends ‘lots of love’

Abhishek went on to say that the making of each Dhoom film was different. He said, “With John, it was the first film. Ek junoon sa tha, ek josh tha. Koi umeed nahi thi film se, hum aise hi masti mazaak mein film bana rahe the, hit ho gayi (There was a passion, an enthusiasm. We did not have any expectations from the film. We had fun while making the film and it became a hit). So, that was a different experience.”

Since Hrithik is a childhood friend of Abhishek and Uday, the experience of shooting with him was entirely different. Abhishek called shooting with Aamir a ‘wonderful learning experience’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Sanitation crisis amid Covid? Civic body leaders seek funds from Delhi govt
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
‘One of the worst, lethargic performances’: Border tears into Australia A
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
PM Modi, Vice Prez & other ministers pay tribute to Parliament attack heroes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In