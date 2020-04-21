When coronavirus takes the centre stage

bollywood

The world of theatre has taken a pause and is struggling in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Prominent theatre personalities talk about the impact of Covid-19 on the industry as the country has gone into a lockdown.

Theatre director and actor Manav Kaul, with a heavy heart reveals that his play was scheduled to open in Mumbai on March 17 but was cancelled due to the shutdown. Kaul says, “This is the need of the hour. I’ve been rehearsing rigorously for four months. I even gave a break to my acting jobs for this.”

Many actors unanimously agree that taking appropriate preventive measures during such critical crisis should be the topmost priority. Film and theatre actor Deepak Dobriyal says that it has not only impacted Indian film and theatre industry but also wreaked havoc in numerous professional worlds as well. He says, “The entire country is in the same situation. Whether it’s theatre or any other profession, every individual needs NOC from coronavirus. Only then will everyone be able to perform.”

Talking about the idea of presenting archived theatre shows on digital media platforms, actor Pankaj Tripathi says, “I saw that the members of the music fraternity are doing digital concerts on social media. Mujhe lagta hai rangmanch mein bhi log thoda bohot aise karenge. But ye medium toh nahi hai aisa. Woh toh live medium hai. But for now, our primary concern is health, whether it’s an artiste or general public. So, our complete focus should be on that.”

Actor Saurabh Shukla emphasises on the stress-free usage of social media, if people can’t go out to catch a play. He says “We are in this together. In a time when you know there’s an ominous fear, it’s good to have stress-free time. If people have recorded plays, then the footage should be on social media.”

However, for many, it’s the happy memories of theatre that keeps them going and gives hope for normalcy. Actor Shabana Azmi who also recently did a Facebook Live session to engage with the audience in such times, shares one such incident. She says , “I was once arrested along with 16 slum dwellers for a demonstration. My parents, Javed (Akhtar; husband), Feroz Khan and Farooq Shaikh all came to the police station because I was to perform Tumhari Amrita in Mumbai at 6pm. My mother, Shaukat Kaifi pleaded with the police officer and said, ‘We come from theatre and for us the show must go on. Please release my daughter so she can do her play and I will personally bring her back to you’. Ultimately, I reached the auditorium at 8pm and was on stage seven minutes later. We got a standing ovation!”

