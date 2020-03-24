e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / When Deepika Padukone played a game of cricket with Jiah Khan, Akshay Kumar. Watch throwback video

When Deepika Padukone played a game of cricket with Jiah Khan, Akshay Kumar. Watch throwback video

Deepika Padukone and Jiah Khan worked together in 2010’s Houseful. Check out this video of the film’s crew playing cricket together.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone and Jiah Khan playing cricket in 2010.
Deepika Padukone and Jiah Khan playing cricket in 2010.
         

With the country under lockdown, Bollywood fans are digging up old pictures and videos of their favourite stars to revisit. A paparazzo shared a rare video of actor Deepika Padukone and late actor Jiah Khan playing cricket with the team of their 2010 film, Housefull.

The video shows Riteish Deshmukh bringing Deepika to the pitch, holding her hand. Dressed in all white, Deepika is seen with her hair tied in a ponytail, looking intent about giving her best shot. The actor misses the first couple of balls but smacks the third out of the park.

 

Later, Jiah joins the pitch but looks far less confident. She had to be told which way to face and breaks into giggles at herself.

The video also shows other actors from the film including Akshay Kumar, Chunky Panday and Arjun Rampal. Film’s director Sajid Khan is heard doing the commentary.

Housefull was a multi-starrer comedy film and also starred Lara Dutta. The film was a big hit and delivered popular songs such as Oh Girl, Pappa Jag Jayega and others.

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

Deepika did not star in any more instalments of the franchise while Akshay and Riteish returned for all. The latest, fourth instalment was released late last year to good box office business.

Jiah Khan died of suicide in 2013 and in 2018, a court in Mumbai charged her then boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi with abetment to suicide. She worked in only three films--Ghajini, Nishabd and Housefull.

Follow @htshowbiz for mores

top news
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Japan, Olympics chief agree to postpone Tokyo Games over Coronavirus
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Pakistan goes AWOL from Saarc’s list of contributors for Covid-19 fund
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Amid Covid-19 crisis, PM Modi tells media to act as a link between govt and people
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Omar Abdullah released from detention, says obey govt orders on coronavirus
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
Reliance Jio launches Covid-19 symptom checker tool: How it works
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
IPL 2020: Sourav Ganguly provides update on tournament’s future
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
For a change, car makers urge you to stay parked to stay safe
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th ResultCoronavirus Live Updatescoronavirus cases in IndiaCoronavirus LockdownCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news