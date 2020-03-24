When Deepika Padukone played a game of cricket with Jiah Khan, Akshay Kumar. Watch throwback video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:01 IST

With the country under lockdown, Bollywood fans are digging up old pictures and videos of their favourite stars to revisit. A paparazzo shared a rare video of actor Deepika Padukone and late actor Jiah Khan playing cricket with the team of their 2010 film, Housefull.

The video shows Riteish Deshmukh bringing Deepika to the pitch, holding her hand. Dressed in all white, Deepika is seen with her hair tied in a ponytail, looking intent about giving her best shot. The actor misses the first couple of balls but smacks the third out of the park.

Later, Jiah joins the pitch but looks far less confident. She had to be told which way to face and breaks into giggles at herself.

The video also shows other actors from the film including Akshay Kumar, Chunky Panday and Arjun Rampal. Film’s director Sajid Khan is heard doing the commentary.

Housefull was a multi-starrer comedy film and also starred Lara Dutta. The film was a big hit and delivered popular songs such as Oh Girl, Pappa Jag Jayega and others.

Also read: No TV shoots anymore, Hina Khan mops the floor as Karishma Tanna cooks: Here’s how celebs are self isolating

Deepika did not star in any more instalments of the franchise while Akshay and Riteish returned for all. The latest, fourth instalment was released late last year to good box office business.

Jiah Khan died of suicide in 2013 and in 2018, a court in Mumbai charged her then boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi with abetment to suicide. She worked in only three films--Ghajini, Nishabd and Housefull.

Follow @htshowbiz for mores