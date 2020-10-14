When Kajol was asked about Ajay Devgn’s kissing scene in Shivaay: ‘He didn’t tell me at all, apologised later’

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 07:15 IST

Among the more experienced Bollywood stars, there are only a few who have never shot a kissing scene with a co-star. One is Salman Khan and the other was Ajay Devgn, until his 2016 film,Shivaay.

When Ajay and Kajol arrived on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the movie, host Kapil Sharma asked Kajol for her reaction on the kiss. Kajol, who was a co-producer of the movie, said she was not told about the kissing scene.

“He did not tell me at all. Before he took my permission, he apologised to me and said ‘I did it, I am saying sorry now’,” she said. Because Ajay was also the director of the film, Kapil jokingly asked him how did he call ‘cut’ on this scene. “Did you do it or did Kajol ma’am called you up said ‘That’s enough! It’s done now’,” Kapil said, cracking up his guests and audiences alike.

Kapil asked if she felt jealous about it. “I didn’t even know about it! But when I saw it ...,” she said, pretending to be vengeful and angry. “I took out the gun I had in Dilwale,” she said.

Shivaay is an action triller co-starring Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames and Erika Kaar. Ajay plays a mountaineer who helps a young woman to safety.

Kajol and Ajay were last seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Ajay played Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, Kajol played his wife Savitribai. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan in a villainous role. The film had minted over Rs 275 crore at the box office.

