Home / Bollywood / When Mira Rajput stood up for Shahid Kapoor on Koffee with Karan, left Karan Johar speechless. Watch

When Mira Rajput stood up for Shahid Kapoor on Koffee with Karan, left Karan Johar speechless. Watch

In an appearance on Koffee with Karan with Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput left host Karan Johar speechless after standing up for her husband.

bollywood Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Mira Rajput stuns Karan Johar on his own show.
Mira Rajput stuns Karan Johar on his own show.
         

A clip from celebrity couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s appearance on Koffee with Karan shows Mira beating host Karan Johar at his own game. Shahid and Mira are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

In the clip, Mira interrupts Karan before he can ask a question, and says, “Rank in order of talent. I’ll ask you one of your questions.” She then proceeds to give Karan a list of names as options, as he does to the guests on his show. “Ranbir (Kapoor), Ranveer (Singh), Sidharth (Malhotra), Arjun (Kapoor), Aditya (Roy Kapur),” she says.

Shahid, who is sitting beside her, jumps in. “Why am I not in that list?” he asks Mira, to which his wife replies, “Because he never mentions you in any of his lists,” pointing at Karan, who is left speechless.

 

To mark their fifth anniversary, Mira had shared a cute picture of the two of them, and had written in the caption, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor gets important lessons from Mira Rajput on wedding anniversary: ‘Don’t forget wife is always right’

She added, “You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be ‘I am sorry’. To many more years of us.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Gurugram. The two are now parents to three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain.

