When Sultan met Pehelwan: Salman Khan and Sudeep lock horns. See pic

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:03 IST

Kannada star Sudeep, who will play the antagonist in upcoming Dabangg 3, was spotted locking horns with Salman Khan and the picture is now going viral. Shared by film’s makers, the picture was captioned ‘when Sultan met Pehelwan’.

While Salman played a wrestler in Sultan, Sudeep awaits the release of his upcoming Kannada film Pailwaan. The two actors are seen in a pose as if they are pitted against each other in a wrestling match.

Salman Khan plays the hero while and Sudeep is the antagonist in Dabangg 3.

Speaking about joining the hit franchise, Sudeep recently told PTI, “The credit goes to Sohail ji for Dabangg 3. He proposed everybody about me and everyone thought Sudeep will refuse. Salman sir also thought the same, thinking, that he is a big actor what will he come and do. But later the team, including Salman sir approached me. Prabhu Deva sir came to Mysore to narrate me the story and he had beautifully written that role.

“After hearing it I was 50 percent ok to do it. Because I am getting the opportunity to work with a very big personality, not because I want to have a threshold in Mumbai. He (Salman) is a blessing to have in life. He allows very few in his close quarters and you should just enjoy the process. Very seldom you get to meet people with such achievements,” he added.

Choreographer-actor-director Prabhudheva is directing Dabangg 3, which is set to hit theatres on December 20. Sonakshi Sinha reprises her role of Rajjo -Salman’s wife in the film and producer Arbaaz Khan also returns as Salman’s brother Makkhi. The film marks the Bollywood entry of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee who will reportedly play Salman’s childhood love in the movie.

First Published: Aug 24, 2019 17:03 IST