Pailwaan trailer: Sudeep plays a wrestler fighting for a good cause, Suniel Shetty is his coach

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 14:35 IST

The much-awaited trailer of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep’s Pailwaan was released on Thursday. The visuals promise that the film will be high on action and drama as it features Sudeep in the role of a wrestler fighting for a strong cause.

The trailer opens in what appears to be pro-boxing arena. We hear a voice-over and we’re told: “One who fights to prove his strength is a rowdy; one who fights for a strong cause is a warrior.” Sudeep is introduced as a wrestler who’s as strong as a lion. We see him being celebrated by the people of his town.

Watch Pailwaan trailer here:

We quickly get a glimpse of Suniel Shetty and he’s amazed by Sudeep’s wrestling skills. Cut to next shot, we see him requesting someone to give Sudeep an opportunity to play in the national level. There’s also a scene where we see Suniel telling Sudeep to stop getting into petty fights and concentrate on his wrestling career.

We see Sudeep getting trained by Suniel Shetty. We see the former go on a reformative journey to become a wrestler and the process looks quite inspiring, and at times, quite reminiscent of Salman Khan’s Sultan.

Directed by S Krishna, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Sushant Singh, Kabir Duhan Singh and Avinash among others. Pailwaan marks the southern debut of Suniel Shetty, who will soon be seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar.

The 45-year-old star spent close to 10 months on getting in shape for his role in Pailwaan, which has been in the making for close to a year.

The film, which is slated to release on September 12, has been dubbed in four other languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

In a recent press interaction, Sudeep described Pailwaan as a sports drama with a lot of heart. He’s confident it will resonate with audiences across industries.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 14:34 IST