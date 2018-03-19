Who is Sushant Singh Rajput’s new heroine Sanjana Sanghi in Fault in Our Stars remake? See her pics, videos

Sanjana Sanghi may be playing the lead opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Hindi remake of Fault in Our Stars, but she is no stranger to films. The fresh-faced girl graduated from Lady Shri Ram College in 2017 and has already appeared in films and ads. On Monday, Sanjana took to Twitter to share her happiness, “Proud and honoured to be a part of this! Looking forward to work with my co-star @itsSSR in the romantic remake of the Hollywood blockbuster #TheFaultInOurStars! Thank you @CastingChhabra & @foxstarhindi for this opportunity.”

She will be playing the character of Hazel Grace Lancaster in the Hindi remake of the John Green novel, a role played by Shailene Woodley in the original film. The 21-year-old has earlier appeared in Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who will be making his directorial debut with the film, said, “I met Sanjana while casting for Rockstar and found her to be a dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years, she reconnected for a few ad jobs and this time she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise, a fabulous actor. I knew instantly that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fit right in. She’s the perfect face and I can’t wait to create magic with this talented girl.”

The Hollywood film has Hazel as a 16-year-old cancer patient who meets and falls in love with Augustus Waters, another cancer patient who has lost a leg to bone cancer.