Why Arunoday Singh feels that the Covid-19 crisis is a wake-up call for all of us

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 13:22 IST

Social media has become the new stage to perform for actor Arunoday Singh, who has been entertaining his audience by reciting works of renowned poets. In times of uncertainty and fear due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor feels it’s a great way to spread some solace among people.

“When I first tried it out, it was more of a whim and I didn’t think it through. The minute my video finished uploading, I wanted to delete it because I thought it’ll be embarrassing. You have your insecurities of how you look and sound. But then, I just left it and there were so many people who wrote to me,” he says.

It was the response from a couple of doctors that urged him to continue making more such videos. “Some wrote that after a stressful day at work, my poem helped them feel good. It just blew me away because they are right in the frontline doing such stressful work and to be able to help them through the day inspired me to come up with more such videos. I’m going to do this every day till the quarantine phase ends and maybe twice a week after the lockdown too,” Singh shares.

Every day, he picks one or two poems and posts a video in which he also reflects upon his thoughts around the current scenario. “Poets like Maya Angelou and others say that the job of any artiste is to reflect on the times. I couldn’t consider myself a writer or poet if I didn’t let it affect me a little bit. Thus, I speak about it in between. I feel it’s a wake-up call for us and I hope that once it’s over, we all learn the lesson and not go back to being complacent and carefree,” says Singh, hoping the “government continues to support and nurture its citizens”.

