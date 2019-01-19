Why Cheat India box office day 1: Emraan Hashmi gets his lowest opener in 6 years as Uri dominates

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike is steady at the box office as it eyes the Rs 100 crore club, easily overcoming the challenge posed by the new release this week, Why Cheat India. The Emraan Hashmi film opened amid average reviews to a box office collection of just Rs 1.71 on its first day. This is the lowest opening that an Emraan Hashmi film has received in the last six years with Baadshaho, Azhar, Raaz Reboot and others getting a much better reception.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the opening figures of Why Cheat India on Twitter. He tweeted, “#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total... Fri ₹ 1.71 cr. India biz.”

#WhyCheatIndia is a non-starter... Needs miraculous growth over the weekend to post a decent total... Fri ₹ 1.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike collected Rs 70 crore in its first week. According to Boxofficeindia.com, it collected Rs 8 crore on its second Friday, which is almost as much as its opening collections of Rs 8.20 crore. This takes its total to around Rs 78 crore. The film is already a hit and has surpassed the first week collections of breakout hits such as Raazi, Stree, Badhaai Ho and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Taran confirmed the same in his tweet, “#UriTheSurgicalStrike hits the jackpot... Collects higher than #SKTKS, #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo in Week 1... #SKTKS Rs 45.94 cr #Raazi Rs 56.59 cr #Stree Rs 60.39 cr #BadhaaiHo Rs 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu] #UriTheSurgicalStrike Rs 70.94 cr India biz.”

The film is Vicky’s biggest solo blockbuster and will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark. A success party was held a few days ago to celebrate the performance of the film. Based on the 2016 historical surgical strikes, the film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and also stars Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal.

Vicky Kaushal’s Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt also shared her praise for Uri on social media. “What a film! @vickykaushal09 I literally have no words for you! You are just something else! Congratulations @AdityaDharFilms & @RonnieScrewvala for putting this film together!! What an experience!!! Fabulous performances!!Fabulous Film,” she wrote.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 13:32 IST