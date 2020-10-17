e-paper
Why Rajniesh Duggal feels there’s a lot more in him that hasn’t been done justice to

Actor Rajniesh Duggall says even if he had to face a lull in his career after making his debut, offers didn’t stop coming in, but there are still some things that either take time or don’t happen for an outsider.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:21 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Going by the current nepotism narrative, outsiders in the film industry don’t get enough chances, or the path is extremely tough to make it big. Rajniesh Duggall, who won a modelling pageant before entering films admits he got enough chances.

But what about a scenario when the chance you get doesn’t work out too well, like Dugall himself had to go through a lull after 1920, his debut film?

“Touchwood, offers have still been there, from then, to even now. I don’t think that’s a problem. I’ve got good offers. It’s your own thought process as an actor that changes, you tend to take up certain projects,” he says.

However, many feel there are still certain things that an outsider wishes would happen in their career soon, but either don’t happen or end up taking a lot of time. 

“Besides that, I don’t think there’s been any difficulty. Yes, getting into certain places where I’d like to work with, say, Imtiaz Ali, Sanjay Leela Bhansali… in fact, that’s a big reason why I took up Bajirao Mastani the musical. It’s basically a take on the film, and we’re using nine songs form the film and performing. You’ve to stay connected in some way, and keep giving your best shot,” says the 40-year-old.

Over a span of 12 years, the actor has done films such as Dangerous Ishq (2012), Ek Paheli Leela (2015) and Wajah Tum Ho (2016). Given that he had to do everything on his own without any connections, did he always get deserving roles? Dugall feels there’s a lot more in him that hasn’t been done justice to.

“I still need to work with good directors and storytellers, and also do good characters. And by good, I don’t mean positive. The web is opening up now, and that’s great. There’s scope now, when you come from a place where you have no backing, and get into the industry. It has given me everything, and I’ve learnt a lot. It’s time now to put it to use,” he says.

