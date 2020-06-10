Why Sushmita Sen is making her comeback with Aarya: ‘She put her faith in me as she liked Neerja,’ says Ram Madhvani

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:37 IST

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani, who is gearing up for the launch of his web series starring Sushmita Sen - Aarya, has seen years pass by before this project came to fruition. Aarya was initially supposed to be a movie, but it was shelved one month before filming was to start. This was years ago.

“Aarya didn’t happen for nine years but then when it did, it happened easily,” Madhvani told Scroll, “One just has to have the tenacity. It’s like climbing a mountain. You will get pushed off it, get frostbite, there might be a landslide, but you have to get to base camp and stay there because you have to keep climbing that mountain.”

Talking about working with Sushmita, Ram told Mid Day in an interview, “She is a star, in the position of saying yes or no. When I met her, I walked her through our process. The opportunity and the story excited her. She put her faith in me because she had liked Neerja. In some ways, she is a true star who has an unusual aura. ” Sushmita was last seen on screen in 2015’s Bengali film Nirbaak; her last Bollywood project was 2010 Hindi film No Problem. Aarya marks her comeback to the screen after five years. Set to release on June 19, the 9-episode series also stars Sikander Kher and Chandrachud Singh.

On her part, Sushmita had said during the trailer launch of Aarya, “I was ready to beg for the role after I read the script. Life me pehli baar workshop karae mujhse (I did workshops for the first time in my life). It is the courage of human being - it is not about being a man or a woman.”

“I put out a word everywhere that I am ready to work and I will give my everything. But I need something that will help me grow as an actor. If you give me that I will go out my way. I want to do good work,” she had said.

Claiming he has focused on human emotions rather than aiming at making taut thrillers, Ram told the tabloid, “To me, Neerja wasn’t as much a hijack story as it was a mother-daughter tale. Here, I wanted to explore the interpersonal relationships in a family. I watched Penoza nine years ago and fell in love with the protagonist.”

Aarya is a remake of the Dutch series Penoza. Announcing her comeback on Instagram last year, Sushmita had written, “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience. This alone makes me a fan of my fans. They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, and lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you.”

