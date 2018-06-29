Wife Maanayata posts a heartfelt message for Sanjay Dutt on Sanju release day

Maanayata, former actor and wife of Bollywood star sanjay Dutt, has been with her husband in thick and thin. She has always been supportive of Sanjay. The world watched her when she went to receive Sanjay after the actor completed his term in Pune’s Yerwada Jail.

Now, she has posted a photo along with a message for Sanjay when a biopic, Sanju, on his life has hit the theatres. Maanayata shared an endearing post for her husband on her Instagram account. In her post, Maanayata encouraged husband Sanjay Dutt to not be bogged down in life as success only comes after hard work. She also posted a photo of Sanjay Dutt and their kids Shahraan and Iqra.

The couple has undoubtedly acted as pillars of strength to each other when Sanjay served jail term in Pune’s Yerwada Jail in connection to the 1993 Mumbai blasts and Maanayata supported him all through.

The doting wife captioned her post as, “Ruk jaana nahin tu kahin haar ke..... kaaton pe chalke milenge saaye bahaar ke #mysanju #bestesthalf #proudwife #sanjuthefilm #love #grace #positivity #dutts #mumbai #beautifullife #thankyougod??” posted Maanayata Dutt.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.

The much awaited biopic released today.

(With inputs from ANI)