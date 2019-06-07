Will Hrithik Roshan step into Amitabh Bachchan’s shoes for Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake?

Actor Hrithik Roshan bagged attention with his tanned look in the Super 30 trailer and may soon sign his next film with Farah Khan. If the actor is finalised for the choreographer turned filmmaker’s next project -- an adaptation of the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta, he may step into the shoes of lead actor Amitabh Bachchan for the role.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source was quoted as saying, “Farah has already discussed the idea with Hrithik Roshan, who has also given a verbal nod to the project. Farah has reworked the whole script and designed it to suit the contemporary times. They needed a superstar who would command the same screen presence as Big B and Duggu was their first choice. Farah and Hrithik have been friends for decades now so he immediately heard the story and okayed it. The final modalities will be worked out soon and the actor will also make an announcement right after that.”

Satte Pe Satta featured Amitabh and Hema Malini in the lead roles. The film was an action comedy and also starred Sarika, Shakti Kapoor, Kanwaljit Singh, Amjad Khan, Mac Mohan and others. It was narrated by Kader Khan. Satte Pe Satta traced the story of seven orphaned, uneducated brothers whose lives change after the eldest one, played by Amitabh Bachchan, marries Indu (Hema) and brings her home.

The trailer of Hrithik’s upcoming film Super 30 released a few days ago and garnered a good response. While the actor drew attention for his tanned look and Bihari accent, the inspiring story of how he takes the initiative of tutoring underprivileged IIT aspirants seems promising. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Srivastava of CID fame and is set to release on July 12.

